Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 231,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,481. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$37.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.29.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.15.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

