S&T (ETR:SANT) Trading Down 0.7%

S&T AG (ETR:SANT)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.30 ($24.77) and last traded at €21.36 ($24.84), approximately 108,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.52 ($25.02).

SANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.69.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

