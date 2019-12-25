Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $2.88. Sprott shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 154,375 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $733.50 million and a PE ratio of 36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.28.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$26.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

