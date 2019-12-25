SportyCo (SPF) One Day Volume Hits $186.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, SportyCo has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Livecoin. SportyCo has a market cap of $51,861.00 and $186.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Livecoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

