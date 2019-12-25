Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 542,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $978.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.63. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.