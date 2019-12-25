SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4653 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 7,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,661. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.