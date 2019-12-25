SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0432 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

XSW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.02. 3,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,590. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $103.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.