SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.5906 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

XHS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

