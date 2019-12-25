SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1752 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 169,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,591. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

