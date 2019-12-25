SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:FITE remained flat at $$39.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

