SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1604 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

XITK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28.

