Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Cap Hits $97,979.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $97,979.00 and approximately $45,674.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,614,080,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

