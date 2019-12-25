S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $264.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.83.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $20,911,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.50. The stock had a trading volume of 363,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.04. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $275.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.