SounDAC Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 45.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $41,125.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001024 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

