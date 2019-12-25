Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $1.92. Sound Energy shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,860,331 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

