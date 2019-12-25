Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.17. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,708,357 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.33.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.