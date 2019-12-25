Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,465,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 455,314 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $1.73.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $124.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $501,625.50. Insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

