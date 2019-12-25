Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 923,671 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 150,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.68. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

