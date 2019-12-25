Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial set a $37.50 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

