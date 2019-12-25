SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $154,126.00 and approximately $347.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,136,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,623,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

