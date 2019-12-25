SmileyCoin (SMLY) Market Cap Reaches $147,089.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $147,089.00 and $311.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,133,630,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,600,543,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

