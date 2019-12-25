SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $21,057.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02589339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00633338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

