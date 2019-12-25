Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SND has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.68.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

