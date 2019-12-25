Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.70

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.09. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 167,062 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$10.31.

About Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

