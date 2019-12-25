ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $18,005.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01189946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00118515 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

