Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.22

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as high as $19.53. Seven Group shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 145,783 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Seven Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.