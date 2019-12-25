Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $38,538.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

