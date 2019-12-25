Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.40

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.40 and traded as high as $39.88. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 8,856 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 0.88%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 134.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

