Selfkey Market Capitalization Tops $5.02 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $2.82 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Tidex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.06265232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC, RightBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

