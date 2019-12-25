SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $32.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 322,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

