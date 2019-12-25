Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC cut Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

