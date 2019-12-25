Rivetz Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $211,561.00 and $29.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00181267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01194226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119122 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

