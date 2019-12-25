RIF Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.95 Million (RIF)

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One RIF Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bitfinex and Cashierest. Over the last seven days, RIF Token has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RIF Token has a market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RIF Token

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,806,681 tokens. The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RIF Token is www.rifos.org . RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RIF Token

RIF Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinBene and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RIF Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RIF Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

