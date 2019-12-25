Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.13. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 9,771,462 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.35.

Resolute Mining Company Profile (ASX:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

