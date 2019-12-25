Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beigene (BGNE)

Beigene (NASDAQ: BGNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2019 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2019 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/18/2019 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

11/15/2019 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

11/14/2019 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Beigene had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

11/4/2019 – Beigene was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Beigene had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Beigene was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Beigene had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $180.00 to $200.00.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.70. 50,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,282. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,771,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beigene by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

