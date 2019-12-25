RealChain Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $96,515.00 and $6,543.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,912,241 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

