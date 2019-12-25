REAL Market Cap Achieves $285,570.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, REAL has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $285,570.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

