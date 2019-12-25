RChain (RHOC) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Bilaxy, ChaoEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and $316.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00181267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01194226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119122 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, AirSwap, ChaoEX and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

