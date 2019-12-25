Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 12.5% Higher

Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 38,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 234,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 33.71 and a current ratio of 34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

