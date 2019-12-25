QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,192 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,829,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $22,111,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.