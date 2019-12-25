QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Down 8.5%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) traded down 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, 1,080,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average session volume of 385,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.27.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 124.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

