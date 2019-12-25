Qredit (XQR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $994.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Qredit has a market cap of $306,145.00 and $994.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000324 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

