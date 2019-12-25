Qitmeer Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $751.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00181379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.01197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinBene and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

