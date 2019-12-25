Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,595,921. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,556 shares of company stock valued at $19,782,675 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 26.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,723,000 after buying an additional 832,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after buying an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 27.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,076,000 after acquiring an additional 295,811 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

