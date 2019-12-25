ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCC remained flat at $$13.13 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

