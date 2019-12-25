ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCC remained flat at $$13.13 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile
