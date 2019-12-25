ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1339 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 430,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,105. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

