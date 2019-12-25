ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ZBIO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 23,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,928. ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

