ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,140. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $27.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

