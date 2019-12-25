ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSEARCA URTY traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,563. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.