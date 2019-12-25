ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro MidCap400’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA:UMDD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.13. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $123.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33.

About ProShares UltraPro MidCap400

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

